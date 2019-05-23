TYME and The Joseph Ahmed Foundation Announce Initiation of the HopES Phase II Trial Evaluating the Potential Benefits of SM-88 for Patients with High-Risk Sarcomas

New oral approach aimed at disrupting cancer metabolism in high-risk sarcomas; 12,000 cases annually in U.S. alone

SM-88 (racemetyrosine) is an oral, investigational cancer metabolism-based therapy that has demonstrated response across 15 different cancers, including metastatic sarcomas

In clinical trials to date, SM-88 demonstrated a favorable safety profile

HopES trial scheduled to begin enrolling in June 2019

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced the initiation of the HopES trial conducted in partnership with The Joseph Ahmed Foundation to better understand and help manage high-risk sarcomas which are ultra-rare cancers with high unmet medical need.

"There is an urgent need for more effective treatment options for patients with high-risk sarcomas, including Ewing’s sarcoma,” said Sant Chawla, M.D., Director of the Sarcoma Oncology Research Center, Santa Monica, CA and lead investigator for the HopES trial. "I was encouraged by the initial clinical trial data for SM-88 in metastatic sarcomas. This study has the potential to provide a new treatment option for patients with Ewing’s sarcoma who do not reach complete remission with first line treatment and patients with other sarcomas after progression. We are excited to partner with The Joseph Ahmed Foundation and TYME to further advance the science of cancer metabolism, research and education in these rare cancers so that patients can have better, safer options."

The HopES trial is a prospective open-label Phase II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of SM-88 in two cohorts of patients. Up to 24 evaluable patients (12 per cohort) will be enrolled. The first cohort will evaluate oral SM-88 as maintenance monotherapy following primary or palliative treatments for Ewing's sarcoma patients with a high risk of relapse or disease progression. The second cohort will determine the clinical benefits of SM-88 as salvage monotherapy for patients with clinically advanced sarcomas. The Joseph Ahmed Foundation is providing funding and patient support for this investigator-initiated HopES Phase II trial of SM-88 in patients with previously-treated metastatic sarcomas. The primary objectives are to measure overall response, stable disease and progression free survival. Secondary objectives include duration of response, overall survival, clinical benefit rate using response evaluation criteria in solid tumors (RECIST v1.1), and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events. Click here to learn more: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?term=sarcoma+sm-88&Search=Search .

"The partnership with The Joseph Ahmed Foundation underscores our commitment to advance the understanding of rare cancers, and continue advancing our unique scientific approach through cancer metabolism-based therapies that have the potential to change the course of care for patients with high-risk sarcomas," said Giuseppe Del Priore, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer at Tyme Technologies. "We look forward to the findings of the HopES trial and to continue strengthening our research efforts to provide transformative options for patients with high-risk sarcomas and other metastatic cancers."

Sarcomas are rare cancers in adults, but rather prevalent in children. All sarcomas represent approximately 12,0001 new cases annually in the U.S. alone. It is made up of many “subtypes” because it can arise from a variety of tissue structures (nerves, muscles, joints, bone, fat, blood vessels – collectively referred to as the body’s “connective tissues”). Because these tissues are found everywhere on the body, Sarcomas can arise anywhere. The most frequent location are the limbs since this is where the majority of the body’s connective tissue resides. They are commonly hidden deep in the body, so sarcoma is often diagnosed when it has already become too large to expect a hope of being cured.

Ewing sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms in the bone or soft tissue. It is considered a rare type of cancer that is often overlooked and receives minimal recognition and research funding. Although, Ewing’s sarcoma is considered a pediatric cancer (accounts for 30% of bone cancers in children) it is also found in adults. The most commonly affected areas include the pelvis, thigh, lower leg, upper arm, and chest wall.

About SM-88

SM-88 is an investigational dysfunctional proprietary tyrosine derivative that is hypothesized to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells by breaking down the cells’ key defenses and leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. Clinical trial data have shown that SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses across 15 different cancers, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate and sarcoma cancers with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events.

About The Joseph Ahmed Foundation

The Joseph Ahmed Foundation (JAF) is a “501(c)3” non-profit organization that was founded in 2016 by the family of Joseph Ahmed, who lost his courageous battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma eight months after his diagnosis on September 1, 2014, at the age of 16. Through their tragic loss and grief, Joseph’s loved ones established the Joseph Ahmed Foundation which is dedicated to raising public awareness for the importance of early detection of the disease, and the urgent need of funding for research and development of innovative treatment and therapies to treat Ewing’s Sarcoma and other forms of pediatric cancer. The JAF’s mission is to provide resources for research programs and support services through fundraising, philanthropic donations, corporate sponsorship and grants. The JAF is comprised of passionate board members and volunteers who all share the same vision, finding a cure. The foundation can be reached at 212-867-8667. The global website is www.thejosephahmedfoundation.org

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com . Follow us on social media: @tyme_Inc , LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

