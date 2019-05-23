Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 53rd Store in Danbury, Connecticut

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ:DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand opening of its 53rd store in Danbury, Connecticut. The store is located at 3 Sugar Hollow Road, Suite 3A, Danbury, CT 06810.



“We are very excited to expand our retail presence on the East Coast with the opening of our newest store in Danbury,” said Stephanie Pugliese, Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “Located approximately 50 miles northeast of New York City, Danbury is part of the New York metropolitan area, the most populous market in the United States. We are looking forward to welcoming customers to experience the unique retail environment of a Duluth Trading store.”

Duluth Trading will host several events to celebrate the grand opening of its store on Thursday, May 23. At 9 a.m. Eastern Time, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony with Duluth Trading management and local dignitaries. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, there will be Lumberjack shows to welcome our customers.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” – if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com

Investor and Media contacts:

Donni Case (310) 622-8224

Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247

Duluth@finprofiles.com



