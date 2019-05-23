NewBridge CTO, Dr. MacKay Presents as Concentration 2019’s Keynote Speaker

Several opportunities to watch Dr. MacKay present throughout Concentration 2019



/EIN News/ -- Alameda, CA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc., (OTCQB: NBGV), a vertically integrated processing company focused on the legal and regulated cannabis and hemp industries, will participate in Concentration 2019, May 30-31, 2019 in Pala, CA. Dr. John MacKay, NewBridge’s CTO and a widely recognized scientific expert in sub and supercritical fluid for chromatography and extraction within the botanical space, is presenting as Concentration 2019’s keynote speaker. There will be several opportunities to see Dr. MacKay present throughout the cannabis extraction-focused event.

As Concentration 2019’s keynote speaker, Dr. MacKay will present his vision on the future of extraction as well as where the extraction and processing industry is taking us, the types of technologies coming online and what extraction labs need to do to survive. Dr. MacKay will present his speech on Concentration 2019’s second day, May 31, 2019 at 9:15 AM PT.

Dr. MacKay gives us a preview of his keynote speech, “Scale has already transitioned from five pounds in 2013 to today’s five thousand pounds per day of material that needs to be extracted to fulfill the public’s need for products such as CBD. This will not only involve just larger vessels but rather faster rates of extraction through hybrid modes such as microwave, ultrasonic and electro-pulsed assisted extractions.”

On Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM PT, Dr. MacKay will give an extraction demo where attendees will receive an overview of the principles and practices of extraction. With many hands-on demonstrations attendees will leave with an understanding of how coffee, cannabis and clothes are similar and how to increase productivity with hemp and cannabis. At 3:30 PM PT, Dr. MacKay will speak as a panelist on the topic of Biotechnology In The Manufacturing & Production Of Extracts.

Dr. MacKay is one of the industry experts teaching an Extraction Business Certification Course; a live certification program on May 29, 2019 hosted by CBD Training Academy. The eight-hour in-depth training is taught by top experts and professionals in the extraction industry and is held at the same location and one day prior to Concentration 2019. Upon completion, participants can expect a Certificate of Completion. For more information please visit CBDTrainingAcademy.com

Those who have attended Dr. MacKay’s presentations in the past describe his talks as innovative and entertaining. He gives listeners creative analogies and examples to help with the understandings of his topics. We invite you to meet him at the conclusion of each of his events during Concentration 2019.

About Dr. John MacKay

Dr. MacKay is a widely recognized scientific expert in sub and supercritical fluid for chromatography and extraction within the botanical space and his career has included many roles in innovative product development. Dr. MacKay is currently a contributing journalist of Extraction Magazine, a cannabis extraction publication, and Terpenes and Testing Magazine, a publication serving the cannabis industry with cannabis news and science on horticulture, extraction and testing labs. Dr. MacKay earned his B.A. in Chemistry from St. Lawrence University and his Ph.D. from the University of Vermont in Inorganic Chemistry focused on the synthesis of cancer fighting compounds. www.linkedin.com/in/johnamackay3

About Concentration 2019

Concentration 2019 is a conference focused on the cannabis and hemp extraction industry organized by Mace Media and Terpenes and Testing Magazine. The two-day conference will take place May 30-31, 2019 at the Pala Casino Spa & Resort in Pala, CA. concentration2019.com

About NewBridge Global Ventures (OTCQB: NBGV)

NewBridge Global Ventures is a vertically integrated processing company serving the cannabis and hemp industries. Our portfolio of companies supports our mission and technology to become a leading, international cannabis and hemp processor. Led by our patented Shockwave Power™ Technology and proprietary separation techniques, NewBridge solves a costly bottleneck by eliminating the need for drying, curing and storing biomass prior to processing. The technology accomplishes this without the use of any solvents; instead using water and low-pressure energy waves to gently separate the oil from the plant. For more information go to: newbridgegv.com



Contacts: Bob Bench, Interim President bob@newbridgegv.com 801-362-2115 Investors: Kirin Smith / Stephanie Prince PCG Advisory Inc. Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com / sprince@pcgadvisory.com 646-863-6519



