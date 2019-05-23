Albireo Announces Data on Pediatric Cholestatic Liver Diseases to be Presented at the 2019 ESPGHAN Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that clinical data and important findings from studies of lead candidate odevixibat (A4250) in biliary atresia, Alagille syndrome and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis have been selected for presentation at the 52nd European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Annual Meeting, being held June 5-8, 2019, at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland.

Title: Effects of the ileal bile acid transport inhibitor A4250 on serum bile acids, pruritus and sleep in patients with Alagille syndrome: phase 2 study results

Presentation Number: H-O-006

Session: Plenary Session: Hepatology

Date / Time: Friday, June 7, 8:40-8:50 a.m. BST / 3:40-3:50 a.m. EST

Presenter: Dr. Ulrich Baumann, Professor of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Hannover Medical School; Hannover, Germany

Title: Development of patient- and observer-reported outcome measures for paediatric cholestatic liver diseases

Poster Number: H-P-138

Session: Poster Exhibition

Date / Time: Friday, June 7, 2-2:45 p.m. BST / 9-9:45 a.m. EST

Presenter: Dr. Richard J. Thompson, Professor of Molecular Hepatology, Institute of Liver Studies, King’s College Hospital; London, United Kingdom

Title: Effects of the ileal bile acid transport inhibitor A4250 on pruritus and serum bile acids in patients with biliary atresia: phase 2 study results

Poster Number: H-P-029

Session: Poster Exhibition

Date / Time: Friday, June 7, 2-2:45 p.m. BST / 9-9:45 a.m. EST

Presenter: Dr. Ulrich Baumann, Professor of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Hannover Medical School; Hannover, Germany

Title: Impact of an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor versus partial external biliary diverson in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis – a case providing direct comparison of medical and surgical therapies

Poster Number: H-P-130

Session: Poster Exhibition

Date / Time: Friday, June 7, 2-2:45 p.m. BST / 9-9:45 a.m. EST

Presenter: Christoph Slavetinsky, MD, Ph.D., Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University Children's Hospital Tubingen; Tubingen, Germany

The ESPGHAN Annual Meeting brings together more than 4,600 participants from 100 countries to exchange new ideas and discuss the latest research in gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition. For more information about the conference, visit https://www.espghancongress.org.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused through its operating subsidiary on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat (A4250), is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in its initial target indication, progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Albireo’s clinical pipeline also includes two Phase 2 product candidates. Albireo’s elobixibat, approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, is the first ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved anywhere in the world.

Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008. Albireo Pharma is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and its key operating subsidiary is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Investor Contact: Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2568

Media Contact: Heather Anderson, 6 Degrees, 980-938-0260, handerson@6degreespr.com

