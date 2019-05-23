Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on Thursday, June 6, 2019 after the market closes. Following the release, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results.



Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (800) 219-7052 or (574) 990-1029 and using conference ID #6356508. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.

About Ollie’s

We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 327 stores in 23 states throughout the Eastern half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us .

Investor Contact:

Jean Fontana

ICR

646-277-1214

Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact:

Dan Haines

Vice President, Marketing & Advertising

(717) 657-2300

dhaines@ollies.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.