Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market is projected to record a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018 to 2028 - Future Market Insights

Laser Doppler Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Account for over 2/5th of Global Market Revenue, Finds FMI Report

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI), recently published a study on skin perfusion pressure testing devices market , according to which, the global market value for skin perfusion pressure testing devices approached US$ 30 Mn in 2018. The market will observe gradual growth over the years to come and the report opines that increasing application of laser dopplers will be a key factor sustaining growth of skin perfusion pressure testing devices market.

Functional Advantages over Conventional PPG

Before the invention of laser dopplers, skin perfusion pressure testing devices, such as photoplethysmography (PPG), were used for SPP measurement. While laser Dopplers have been among the commonly used devices for the assessment of skin perfusion pressure (SPP), they are perceived as the standard instrument for detection of peripheral artery diseases and assessment of wound healing potential in limb ischemia patients. Ease of operability, non-invasiveness, and high accuracy will continue to advocate application of laser dopplers among physicians, driving the growth of skin perfusion pressure testing devices market.

In addition to accuracy in blood flow microcirculation, laser dopplers provide higher sensitivity, accuracy in reduction in signal noise ration with respect to PPG signals, stable readings, and minimal motion artifacts, unlike PPG. Such advantages of laser dopplers are likely to push their usage as an efficient skin perfusion pressure testing device over PPG in the future.

Integrating Tech-based Control Features: An Emerging Trend in Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market

Manufacturers are currently focusing on developing new and innovative equipment for skin perfusion pressure testing devices. For example, the new generation free flap monitoring devices provide web-based capability, whereby, recordings from a laser doppler can be transmitted directly to a smartphone.

However, Vasamed SensiLase PAD-IQ, which is a third-generation skin perfusion pressure testing device, has gained much popularity in the market since it supports non-invasive vascular assessment in both upper and lower extremities.

With advancements in technologies, the skin perfusion pressure testing devices market is likely to witness significant growth in the next few years.

Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market to Witness Substantial Revenue Growth in North America

FMI predicts that the skin perfusion pressure testing devices market will create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 5.3 Mn between 2018 and 2028. North America will hold significant revenue share in skin perfusion pressure testing devices market, according to FMI.

Increasing cases of peripheral artery diseases have led to increased usage of skin perfusion pressure testing devices. With advancements in technology, laser doppler skin perfusion pressure testing devices are being introduced into the market that have high ease of operability and non-invasive features and thus, the high adoption rate of these devices will stimulate the growth of the skin perfusion pressure testing devices market in the region.

Vasamed Incorporated launched SensiLase PAD-IQ, which is a third-generation skin perfusion pressure testing device, in 2003 and it has gain much popularity in the region since it supports non-invasive vascular assessment in both upper and lower extremities.

Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market: Segmental Insights

Adoption of skin perfusion pressure testing devices in North America and Europe to account for almost 3/4th of the estimated market value at the end of forecast period.

More than 2/5th of the global sales of skin perfusion pressure testing devices are accounted by laser dopplers, followed by consumables.

Portable skin perfusion pressure testing devices will remain preferred over cart-based variants.

Demand for skin perfusion pressure testing devices will be maximum in hospitals, followed by ambulatory surgical units.

Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market: Key Companies

The report profiles some of the key companies operating in the skin perfusion pressure testing devices market, such as ELCAT GmbH, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Perimed AB, Vasamed Incorporated, Moor Instruments, Biopac Systems Inc, ADInstruments, and Transonic Systems Inc.

