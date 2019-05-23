ALION’S NAVAL SYSTEMS BUSINESS UNIT TO BE ACQUIRED BY SERCO

/EIN News/ -- McLean, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alion Science and Technology Corporation, headquartered in McLean, Va., announces today that it has entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to sell its Naval Systems Business Unit, including its Canadian business and a small number of related contract operations (collectively ‘NSBU’), to Serco Inc. for $225 million. The sale, subject to certain regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group, plc, and is a leading provider of shipboard, shore and systems installation and upgrade services to the U.S. Navy. The NSBU’s ship acquisition, marine engineering, ship design and construction, test and modernization capabilities are complimentary to Serco’s existing portfolio.

Steve Schorer, Chairman and CEO of Alion, stated “We are pleased to enter into an agreement to sell Alion’s NSBU business to Serco. This divestiture will allow us to reinvest in our six core capability areas including C5 systems, ISR solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber solutions, Electronic Warfare technology, and Live Virtual Constructive training systems. We remain fully committed to providing best-in-class solutions and supporting our customers in providing the warfighter a technical edge against advanced threats they face both today and in the future.”

About Alion Science and Technology

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards, including ISO 9001:2015 certifications and a CMMI Level 3 appraisal. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. They advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Their customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable them to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 6,000 employees and annual revenue of $1 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.

Donna Charapich

Alion Science and Technology

1.703.269.3473

dcharapich@alionscience.com

