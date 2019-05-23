Centenera Mining Corporation Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centenera Mining Corporation. ("Centenera" or the "Company") - (TSXV:CT) (OTCQB:CTMIF) announces that, further to a news release dated April 30, 2019 and subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), its board of directors has approved the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of (1) post-Consolidation Share for every four (4) pre-Consolidation Shares. In conjunction with the Consolidation, the Company also announces its intention to change its corporate name from "Centenera Mining Corporation" to "Latin Metals Inc."



The Company anticipates that the Shares will begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis under its new name and trading symbol "LMS" at market open on May 27, 2019. The Consolidation will reduce the Company's issued and outstanding Shares from 82,626,964 Shares to approximately 20,656,744 Shares. The Company's new CUSIP number and ISIN for the Shares will be 51829X109 and CA51829X1096, respectively.

The Company's board of directors believes that the Consolidation will provide the Company with greater flexibility for the continued development of its business and the growth of the Company, including possible financing arrangements.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc., the transfer agent for the Shares, describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their post-Consolidation Shares. Shares held in uncertificated form by non-registered shareholders through brokerage accounts will be converted through each shareholder's brokerage accounts. Non-registered shareholders should consult their broker for further information.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

CENTENERA MINING CORPORATION

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.centeneramining.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

