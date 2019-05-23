Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU) today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences. Members of executive management will be participating in the following:



Louisiana Energy Conference – May 29, 2019 in New Orleans. Management will participate in a panel on the Permian Basin at 10:10 a.m. Eastern and participate in one-on-one meetings.





Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – June 10, 2019 in Boston. Management will present at 9:45 a.m. Eastern and participate in one-on-one meetings.





J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – June 19, 2019 in New York City. Management will present at 2:25 p.m. Eastern and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A copy of the Company presentations as well as a link to the audio webcasts for the Stifel and J.P. Morgan conferences will be available on the “Events” tab of the News & Media section of the Company’s website, www.rosehillresources.com on the day of the event.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company with assets uniquely positioned in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company’s strategy includes the focused development of its multi-bench assets in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as adding economic drilling inventory to support future growth.

Contact Information:

Craig Owen

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

281-675-3400 John Crain

Director of Investor Relations

281-675-3493

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.