Fruit Puree Market Size to Reach USD 14,549.8 Million by 2023 at 4.4% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future

Fruit Puree Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Fruit Type (Apple Puree, Banana Puree, Plum Puree, Strawberry Puree), Application (Baby Food, Bakery, Beverages), Category (Conventional and Organic) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

Pune, India, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fruit Puree Market is poised to touch USD 14,549.8 Mn by 2023 at an impressive 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR), in their latest report, has stated that the global fruit puree market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Fruit purees are processed from fruits sourced naturally and cultivated organically. Fruit puree usually retains most of the fruit’s acid, sugar, as well as, color and is used as an ingredient in the food processing industry. There are many factors contributing to the upscaling noted in the global fruit puree market during the forecast period.

With a rise in the demand for natural and healthy food ingredients, the global fruit puree market is estimated to grow at a lucrative rate. Further, owing to a rise in health concerns among consumers, demand for fruit puree is on the rise. Fruit puree is natural and healthy, which consequently leads to its increased use as a substitute for many synthetic food ingredients that are added to food products to enhance flavor and sweetness, hence, driving the fruit puree market to a great extent.

Moreover, the growing application of fruit puree in baby food, breakfast cereals, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, and beverages are also observed to push the global fruit puree market to new heights. Additionally, the market players are exploring new opportunities to launch new exotic fruit flavors. However, regional availability of fruits can act as a significant restraint to the growth of the fruit puree market during the assessment period.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5281

Key Players and Industry Buzz

The global Fruit Puree Market boasts the presence of many noteworthy market vendors includingNestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Boiron Frères SAS (France), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (India), Milne Fruit Products (US), SVZ International B.V. (The Netherlands), Symrise AG (Germany), SunOpta Inc. (Canada), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Superior Foods Companies (US), and Sicodis Sica-SAS (France).

May 2019: Wetzel’s Pretzels recently launched their Cherry Boba Frozen Lemonade which is topped with cherry-flavored popping pearls and with real cherry fruit puree. This showcases the increasing use of natural food ingredients in food and beverages.

May 2019: Omni Hotels and Resorts, Dallas, Texas, has launched a passion fruit-based cocktails for their guests. The elaborate menu experiments with the sweet and tart taste of passion fruit, using real passion fruit puree in the recipes.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Fruit Puree Market has been studied for various segments carried out based on fruit type, application, category, and region. Based on fruit type, the global market is segmented into a banana puree, apple puree, strawberry puree, and plum puree. The banana puree segment is expected to lead the market. The banana puree segment is anticipated to reach a revenue valuation of USD 2,935.1 million by the end of 2023. Such market domination can be attributed to the growing demand as an ingredient in baby food and smoothies.

Further, rising direct consumption as baby food is also contributing to the mounting demand for banana puree. Apple puree segment is estimated to follow the banana puree segment, capturing the second largest share in the global market. The apple puree segment is anticipated to garner USD 2,340.1 million by the end of the conjectured time period, owing to the high nutritional value of apples and its consumption is done by both adults and children. The strawberry puree segment is expected to hold the third largest share in the global fruit puree market between 2018 and 2023.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into bakery, baby food, dairy & frozen desserts, convenience food, confectionary, dressings, sauces, pet foods, and beverages. The bakery segment is further sub-segmented into cakes & pastries and other baked products. The bakery segment is projected to account for the largest market share and reach USD 3,353.5 million by the end of the assessment period. The baby food segment is expected to follow the bakery segment, holding the second largest market share. Based on the category, the global fruit puree market is segmented into conventional and organic.

Browse the market data and Information spread across 129 pages with 105 data tables and 12 figures of the report “Fruit Puree Market Report - Forecast 2018-2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fruit-puree-market-5281

Regional Analysis

The global Fruit Puree Market has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to garner the largest share in the global market, accounting for 40.21% of the market by the end of the forecast period. Such growth can be accredited to the growing demand for healthy baby food in the region. Further, the rising consumption of smoothies in this region is also likely to fuel the growth of the fruit puree market during the review period.

North America is projected to account for the second largest market share and is likely to exceed the revenue valuation of USD 4,635.6 million by the end of 2023. The U.S. dominated the country-specific market in North America, with a shareholding of 63.8% in 2017, and is likely to maintain the same pattern through the forecast period. Such speedy ascension can be a result of rising health consciousness among consumers, which has caused a risen the inclination of food manufacturers towards the adoption of natural and healthy ingredients, in the country.

Browse Related Reports:

Vegetable Puree Market Global Research Report by Type (Organic and Conventional) Vegetable (Carrots, Beets, Pumpkins, Peas, Spinach), Application (Baby Nutrition, Beverages and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW) – Forecast till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vegetable-puree-market-5493

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

/EIN News/ -- MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.