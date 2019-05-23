Video Surveillance Market will grow at CAGR of 15.4% to hit $106.1 billion by 2025 - Analysis by Trends, Size, Top Leaders, Strategic Framework and Key Developments: Adroit Market Research

The driving factors influencing the global video surveillance market include increasing crime rate, the necessity of strong security infrastructure, and video surveillance for effective traffic control and management.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video surveillance market is expected to reach USD 106.1 billion by 2025 on account of the increasing need for preventive measures for better safety and security. The number of attacks to national security and the increasing criminal activities across the world has obliged governments to examine their present security methods. The growing demand for secure and strong infrastructure is necessary for better security.

The market research report on the global video surveillance market learns the market demand and scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. Moreover, the report delivers a key highlight of the historical trends from 2015 to 2017 and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report studies in-depth learning about the current status and future prospects of the market at a global level. The global video surveillance market is broadly segmented into system, component, verticals, and region.

The report covers several qualitative aspects of the global video surveillance market industry in market drivers, market restraints, and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report is a potential delivery of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

The market for Video-Surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS) and video surveillance system is likely to witness multiple growth opportunities in the near future. With the rise in crime rate in regions across the world, surveillance solutions have improved the security conditions remarkably. Central and state governments across the world have started taking the initiatives, efforts, and investments in the area, encouraging innovations. Furthermore, supporting government regulations regarding the implementation of video surveillance are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The “Global Video Surveillance Market Size 2018 By System Types (Analog-based, IP-based), Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Vertical (Law Enforcement, Military & Defense, Commercial & Industrial, Educational institutes, Transportation & Logistics, Residential, BFSI), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle-East & Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Technological advancements such as facial surveillance, license plate recognition, advanced object tracking, and queue management analysis are new features launched in the video surveillance market. Benefits such as, enhanced overall safety and security, reduced theft, improving traffic conditions and increasing security has resulted in the growth of the market. Law enforcement, military defense, commercial & industrial are the sectors generating high demand for video surveillance, to enhance the security.

In terms of system, the global video surveillance market is segmented into analogy based and IP based. Furthermore, on the basis of the component overview, the global video surveillance market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment occupied the largest share as compared to software and services. Monitoring devices, camera, and storage media are the major sub-segments of the hardware category.

Based on the vertical overview, the global video surveillance market is fragmented into commercial & industrial, law enforcement, BFSI, educational institutes, military & defense, transportation & logistics, residential, and others.

Geographically, the global video surveillance market is a wide range to North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, and France), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and South Korea), South America (Brazil), and Middle East & Africa.

The leading players of the market are FLIR Systems Incorporation, Avigilon Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd., Bosch Security Systems Incorporation, Honeywell Security Group, Infinova Corporation, Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd, Dahua Technology Co Ltd, and Pelco by Schneider Electric.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Video Surveillance Market Overview, By System Type

Chapter 5. Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Component

Chapter 6. Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Vertical

Chapter 7. Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8. Industry Structure

Chapter 9. Company Profiles





