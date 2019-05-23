JAGGAER Congratulates 2019 World Procurement Award Winners

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company today congratulates several of its customers on their wins during the 2019 World Procurement Awards, a production of Procurement Leaders. JAGGAER was nominated for the Procurement Technology Award, while several of its customers were nominated in the categories of CSR, Cross Functional Collaboration, External Collaboration, Supply Chain Initiative and Talent and Development.



/EIN News/ -- JAGGAER customers won 20% of the awards including:

Mars Incorporated received the Corporate Social Responsibility Award. Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world’s best-loved brands. www.mars.com

Mondelēz International won the Cross Functional Collaboration award. Mondelēz International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. www.mondelezinternational.com

The World Procurement Awards are the most celebrated and sought-after awards in procurement, recognizing the most impressive procurement projects, people and organizations across the globe. The 2019 World Procurement Awards received a record number of entries from some of the most influential companies across 36 countries for the 12th annual awards. The Procurement Leaders professional network is powered by a community of over 700 leading global corporations and 27,000 senior procurement, sourcing and supply chain executives.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

