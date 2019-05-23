Forescout Strengthens Investment in OT Security

Forescout leads innovation within the operational technology (OT) cybersecurity space with the release of SilentDefense 4.0



Extends integrations and vendor partnerships with key automation vendors ABB, Yokogawa, Emerson and Siemens

Continues investment in OT and IoT cybersecurity research and development through unique visibility and management of smart meters

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced its continued investment in OT security with the release of SilentDefense 4.0. Building on one of the most advanced and mature OT network monitoring and intelligence platform, Forescout’s latest enhancements will provide enterprises with improved productivity, lower risk profiles and faster mitigation of threats.

“The convergence of IT and OT is increasing the complexity and vulnerability of previously isolated ICS networks,” said Damiano Bolzoni, vice president of Forescout’s OT business unit. “Through our latest release, CISOs and OT asset owners will gain greater visibility and richer context of network assets, and their operating status, than ever before. Forescout continues to invest in the solutions our customers and partners need to address their OT security needs today and into the future.”

Forescout’s SilentDefense 4.0 comes equipped with the Enterprise Command Center (ECC) and ICS Patrol™. The ECC is a software solution and product that aggregates the information coming from multiple SilentDefense Command Centers in a single enterprise dashboard for monitoring global systems health, assets, vulnerabilities and threats. This will enable enterprise customers to scale their oversight and control over large, multi-network deployment ICS scenarios. ICS Patrol allows users to automate numerous compliance tasks. With this modularity and flexibility, cybersecurity stakeholders are able to maintain detailed regional control over their SilentDefense installations, while scaling throughout their entire IT/OT infrastructure.

Forescout’s SilentDefense also offers the following capabilities and innovations:

Deeper asset visibility and security with ICS Patrol: ICS Patrol is an optional, passive-driven active sensor that allows OT-specific scanning of IT and OT devices. ICS Patrol discovers assets in a given network (or network segment) and gathers as much information as possible about them in terms of asset inventory / device fingerprinting. Forescout gives customers the best of both (active and passive) worlds when it comes to cybersecurity by merging passive anomaly detection with proactive cyber security capabilities to non-intrusively extend ICS network visibility and operating intelligence beyond any technology available. Forescout’s dynamic approach brings additional visibility and bolsters scalability for enterprise-grade deployments.



With the 4.0 release SilentDefense now adds support for new protocols for key technology partners, such as ABB, Emerson and Yokogawa, extending the visibility of non-IP low level devices. In addition, Forescout has further extended the ITL capability to proactively identify and manage cyberthreats and vulnerabilities and custom threat checks. Solutions for smart meters: SilentDefense 4.0 comes with the inclusion of DLMS/COSEM protocol support, critical for integrated cybersecurity strategies within the smart meter space. DLMS/COSEM stands for Device Language Message Specification/Companion Specification for Energy Metering, which is very critical for the visibility and management of smart meters, especially in the EU and increasingly in the USA. The IEC 62056 standards are the International Standard versions of the DLMS/COSEM specification. After the success of the BAS extension, this is a further step toward the vision of full IIoT coverage.

