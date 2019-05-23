Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against American Renal, Apple, Intersect, and Momo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc., Apple Inc., Intersect ENT, Inc., and Momo Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

Class Period: August 10, 2016 - March 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal’s accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) American Renal’s financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Class Period: November 2, 2018 - January 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Apple’s business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple’s pricing power in greater China; (2) due to Apple discounting the cost of replacement batteries to make up for the company’s prior conduct of intentionally degrading the performance of the batteries in older iPhones, the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones, rather than purchasing new iPhones, was negatively impacting Apple’s iPhone sales growth; (3) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; and (4) defendants’ decision to withhold unit sales for iPhones and other hardware, which was a metric relevant to investors and their view of the company’s financial performance, was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the company’s flagship product.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (2) as a result, the company’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) as a result, the company’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt the company’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) the company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2015 - April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (2) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (3) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (4) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

