Inulin Market will grow at CAGR of 10.9% to hit $2.03 billion by 2025 - Global Outlook by Trends, Size, Share, Regulatory Framework, Porter’s Five Forces and Vendor Landscape Analysis: Adroit Market Research

Increased usage of functional ingredients in the food & beverage industry to propel global inulin market demand by 2025. Europe accounted for a major market revenue share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inulin market size is likely to surpass USD 2.0 billion by the end of 2025. Increasing demand for functional food ingredients to replace fat and sugar while improving mouth feel and health, is expected to increase inulin consumption in the food & beverage industry. Additionally, encouraging satiety and low calorific value has increased the product adoption make valuable involvement in weight management. Rising health concerns followed by increasing production of healthy and gluten free products in developed economies such as U.S., Europe, and Japan is expected to increase market concentration over the projected period. Moreover, consumption of inulin ingredients prompt calcium absorption, which further help in improving the overall bone health.

The global inulin market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. The report scrutinizes various aspects of the inulin market by evaluating the market using value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, strategic framework, key industry trends, and vendor landscape analysis. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth valuation of the market rivalry with manufacturer’s profiles at global and regional level.

By application, food & beverage industry accounted for more than 70% of the overall market in 2018. Increasing consumption in yoghurts, cheese, flavored milk, bakery products, breakfast cereals, infant & young children nutritional products, beverages, confectionery items, ice creams, savory foods, and healthcare nutrition products is expected to result in a tremendous increase of inulin market penetration in the food & beverage sector. Growing food & beverage industry followed by increasing spending on outside or restaurant food is expected to further strengthen the market demand. For instance, average annual growth of consumer spending on outside food from 2006 – 2018 was more than 9% in Asia Pacific.

The “Global Inulin Market Size 2018 By Application (Food & beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Central and South America, MEA) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Asia Pacific dominated the global inulin demand in 2018 by constituting more than 30% share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the projected period. Increasing consumption of confectionery, ice creams, and bakery products in India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore is expected to encourage inulin manufacturers to increase production to cater to the growing industry requirements. New Zealand, Australia, and China have the largest consumer base for ice creams and confectionery products. Increasing disposable income followed by rising per capita spending on food is expected to strengthen the Asia Pacific inulin market over the coming years.

Global inulin industry is competitive in nature as large number of small and well-established manufacturers are operating in this industry. Some prominent producers are The Tierra Group, Ciranda, Inc., Beneo-Orafati SA, Fenchem, Inc., Cargill, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Sensus B.V., Jarrow Formulas, Wuxi Cima Science Co. Ltd., and Shandong Baolingbao Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting new product development strategy in order to strengthen their global presence and attract more consumers. For instance, in June 2016, Sensus America made announced its plans to promote organic inulin under its Frutafit product portfolio. Increasing demand for dietary fibers in a wide range of applications is expected to strengthen the organic ingredients business division of Sensus America.

