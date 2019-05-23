Insights Into the World Commercial Drones Market 2017-2025 - Growing Demand for Law Enforcement & Government Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drones Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global commercial drones market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global commercial drones market to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on commercial drones market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on commercial drones market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial drones market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial drones market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand for drones for law enforcement, due to their advanced features that allow transmission of high-resolution images, videos, and live surveillance data to the control room.

An increasing number of applications that benefits governments, such as disaster management, environmental studies, infrastructure monitoring, and research & development among others.

2) Restraints

The apprehension about the misuse of drones for spying and other illegal activities among public and governments.

3) Opportunities

Research & development and technological advancements in the sector are yielding more applications for commercial drones.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Commercial Drones Market Highlights

2.2. Commercial Drones Market Projection

2.3. Commercial Drones Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Commercial Drones Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Commercial Drones Market



4. Commercial Drones Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Commercial Drones Market by Drone Type

5.1. Fixed Wing

5.2. Hybrid

5.3. Multi Rotor

5.4. Single Rotor

5.5. Others



6. Global Commercial Drones Market by Application

6.1. Aerial Photography

6.2. Energy & Industrial

6.3. Entertainment & Media

6.4. Forest Fire Monitoring

6.5. High Altitude Imaging

6.6. Natural Hazards Monitoring

6.7. Precision Agriculture

6.8. Retail Delivery

6.9. Surveillance & Inspection

6.10. Others



7. Global Commercial Drones Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Commercial Drones Market by Drone Type

7.1.2. North America Commercial Drones Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Commercial Drones Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Commercial Drones Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Boeing

8.2.2. Textron

8.2.3. 3D Robotics

8.2.4. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.2.5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.2.6. Israel Aerospace Industries

8.2.7. Elbit Systems Ltd.

8.2.8. DJI

8.2.9. BAE Systems PLC

8.2.10. Aurora Flight Sciences

8.2.11. AeroVironment Inc.



9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



