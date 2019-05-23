Two-Wheeler Market Projections & Forecast to 2024: A $125+ Billion Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped and Motorcycle), By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global two-wheeler market stood at around $ 95 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $ 125 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market would be driven by higher fuel efficiency, lower emissions, easy maneuverability and price attractiveness. Moreover, launch of new models, growing number of female drivers and increasing congestion levels are expected to boost sales of two-wheelers across the globe were analysed. Increasing number of two-wheeler clubs, rising penetration of Chinese players and growing preference for two-wheeler taxis for mobility would have a positive impact on the market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the global two-wheeler market are Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Piaggio & C. S.p.A., TVS Motor Company Limited, Harley Davidson, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and BMW Motorrad.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global two-wheeler market size.

To classify and forecast the global two-wheeler market based on engine capacity type, vehicle type and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global two-wheeler market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global two-wheeler market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global two-wheeler market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players engaged in the manufacturing of two-wheelers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, and Motorcycle)

4.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc, Above 500cc)

4.2.3. By Region



5. Asia-Pacific Two-Wheeler Market Outlook



6. South America Two-Wheeler Market Outlook



7. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook



8. Europe Two-Wheeler Market Outlook



9. North America Two-Wheeler Market Outlook



10. Middle East Two-Wheeler Market Outlook



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

12.2. Bajaj Auto Ltd.

12.3. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

12.4. Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

12.5. TVS Motor Company Limited

12.6. Harley Davidson

12.7. Suzuki Motor Corporation

12.8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.9. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

12.10. BMW Motorrad



13. Strategic Recommendations



