India's Room Air Conditioner Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% During 2019-2025

According to this research, India room air conditioner market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-2025.

Growing retail & hospitality sectors, rising construction activities across new housing societies along with increasing establishment of SMEs and commercial hubs have fueled the market for room air conditioners in India. Additionally, growth in construction projects across all metros & tier-1 and tier-2 cities have further spurred the growth of room air conditioner market in the country. Though the prices of room air conditioners are increasing in India, companies are offering various kind of schemes such as EMI and seasonal discounts which are highly attracting middle class population of the country.

India room air conditioner market is highly competitive and fragmented with presence of domestic, international and unorganized market participants. The market is broadly divided into two segments, within that split room air conditioner segment dominates the market and would continue to generate key India room air conditioner market forecast period revenues. The demand for room air conditioner is primarily growing in the residential market.



By capacity, 1 to 2-ton room air conditioners exhibited largest market revenue share in the overall India room air conditioner market share. The typical average room size of an Indian household makes them best suited for consumers to buy them. In India, the Northern region has captured major share in the overall room air conditioner market in India on account of improving residential sector followed by the Southern and Western region.



The India room air conditioner market report thoroughly covers market by types, by capacity, by applications and by regions. India room air conditioner market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India room air conditioner market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Key Highlights of the Report

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview

3.1 India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2 India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Capacity, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 India Room Air Conditioner Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.7 India Room Air Conditioner Market Value Chain and Ecosystem

3.8 India Room Air Conditioner Market Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4. India Room Air Conditioner Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. India Room Air Conditioner Market Trends



6. India Room Air Conditioner Market - Pricing Analysis



7. India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview, By Types

7.1 India Window Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2 India Split Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F



8. India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview, By Capacity

8.1 India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Capacity, 2015-2025F

8.2 India Split Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Capacity, 2018 & 2025F



9. India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview, By Application

9.1 India Residential Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.2 India Commercial Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.3 India Industrial Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



10 India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview, By Regions

10.1 India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Regions, 2015-2025F

10.2 India Window Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

10.3 India Split Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



11 India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview, By Domestic Demand and Export Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Room Air Conditioner Companies, By Domestic Demand, Volume, 2018

11.2 Analysis of Room Air Conditioner Companies, By Export Statistics, Volume, 2018



12 India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview, By Channel Types



13 India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview-Government Initiatives and Regulations



14 India Room Air Conditioner Market - Key Performance Indicators



15 India Room Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment

15.1 India Room Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product

15.2 India Room Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



16 India Room Air Conditioner Market Competitive Landscape

16.1 India Room Air Conditioner Market Volume Share, By Company, 2018

16.2 India Room Air Conditioner Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Type



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Voltas Limited

17.2 Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

17.3 Blue Star Limited

17.4 LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

17.5 Carrier Midea India Private Limited

17.6 Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited

17.7 Samsung India Electronics Ltd.

17.8 Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

17.9 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

17.10 Havells Lloyd Limited



18 Strategic Recommendations



