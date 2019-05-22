When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 22, 2019 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Food & Beverage Safety, Potential or Undeclared Allergen, Eggs Company Name: New Seasons Market Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Bacon Shallot Potato Salad

Company Announcement

New Seasons Market is recalling approximately 60 pounds of Bacon Shallot Potato salad because it may contain undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The mislabeled Bacon Shallot Potato salad was sold at three New Seasons Market locations in Portland, Ore. (Mountain Park, Hawthorne and University Park) from the deli case, per costumers’ order. The salad was packed into plastic deli containers, with a shelf life of five days from purchase. Product was sold with the Pack on Dates of May 16, 2019 to May 21, 2019, and all Sell By Dates up to and including May 26, 2019.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered that product containing egg was sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

New Seasons is urging customers with any egg concerns or allergies to return or dispose of the recalled product for a full refund. Receipts are not required for the return. New Seasons is standing by to answer customer questions at its stores or via email: talktous@newseasonsmarket.com.