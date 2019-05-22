Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Whitestone REIT and Certain Officers – WSR

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Whitestone REIT (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WSR) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of Texas, and indexed under 19-cv-01851, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Whitestone securities from May 9, 2018 through February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).





If you are a shareholder who purchased Whitestone securities during the class period, you have until June 17, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; (3) the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; (4) the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On February 27, 2019, post-market, Whitestone announced that “the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (collectively, the ‘Prior Period Financial Statements’) included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively, should be restated . . . and should no longer be relied upon.” Whitestone specifically cited certain accounting errors relating to derecognition of nonfinancial assets.”

On this news, Whitestone’s stock price fell $2.07 per share, or 14.53%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $12.18 per share on March 1, 2019.

Then, on March 15, 2019, post-market, Whitestone filed an annual report announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Therein, Whitestone disclosed that “[t]he Company identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018. As a result of the material weakness, management concluded that the Company’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2018, and determined that its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018. The Company has implemented and continues to implement measures to remediate the material weakness.”

