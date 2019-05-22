Brampton Brick Limited Announces Election of Directors

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brampton Brick Limited (the “Corporation”) (TSX: BBL.A) is pleased to announce that all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2019 (the “Circular”) for the annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held May 22, 2019 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.



/EIN News/ -- Voting results by way of ballot for each of the individual directors are presented below:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD NAME OF NOMINEE NUMBER PERCENT NUMBER PERCENT Christopher P. Bratty 23,051,200 99.97 % 6,000 0.03 % Jim V. De Gasperis 22,934,800 99.47 % 122,400 0.53 % P. David Grant, CPA, CA 22,934,800 99.47 % 122,400 0.53 % Howard C. Kerbel 22,831,800 99.02 % 225,400 0.98 % Jeffrey G. Kerbel 22,836,800 99.04 % 220,400 0.96 % Adam K. Peterson 23,051,200 99.97 % 6,000 0.03 % John M. Piecuch 22,934,800 99.47 % 122,400 0.53 % Peter R. Smith 22,934,800 99.47 % 122,400 0.53 % Kenneth M. Tanenbaum 22,934,800 99.47 % 122,400 0.53 %

The proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at “www.sedar.com”

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Brampton Brick Limited is Canada’s second largest manufacturer of clay brick, serving markets in Ontario, Quebec and the Northeast and Midwestern United States from its brick manufacturing plants located in Brampton, Ontario and Farmersburg, Indiana. To complement the clay brick product line, the Company also manufactures a range of concrete masonry products, including concrete brick and block as well as stone veneer products. Concrete interlocking paving stones, retaining walls, garden walls and enviro products are manufactured and distributed from facilities in Markham, Hillsdale, Brockville, Cambridge and Brampton, Ontario, in Boisbriand, Quebec and in Wixom, Michigan and sold to markets in Ontario, Quebec, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana under the OaksTM and BoehmersTM trade names. The Company’s products are used for residential construction and for industrial, commercial, and institutional building projects.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey G. Kerbel, President and Chief Executive Officer OR

Trevor M. Sandler, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Brampton Brick Limited

Tel: 905-840-1011

Fax: 905-840-1535

e-mail: investor.relations@bramptonbrick.com



