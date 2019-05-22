When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 22, 2019 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Food & Beverage Safety, Potential or Undeclared Allergen, Milk Company Name: Wegmans Food Markets Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling Wegmans Neptune Salad (UPC begins with 20108831), sold in random-weight packages, in the seafood department at six NY and NJ Wegmans stores on May 16 through May 21, 2019 because the product contains milk not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product was sold only at these six Wegmans locations (Neptune Salad sold at other Wegmans locations was not affected by the recall):

Bridgewater and Cherry Hill, New Jersey Lyell Avenue and Calkins Road in Rochester, NY John Glenn Blvd. in Syracuse, NY Military Rd. in Niagara Falls, NY

The recalled product was packaged in clear plastic containers with a label that states Wegmans Neptune Salad , and Use or Freeze By dates of 5/16 through 5/24, imprinted on the upper left side of the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Wegmans placed automated phone calls to customers who purchased the recalled product using their Shoppers Club card.

The recall was initiated after an employee discovered that some packages were labeled incorrectly at these stores. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk should not consume the product and should return it to Wegmans for a full refund.

For more information please contact Wegmans Consumer Affairs at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., EST.