Northland Power Reports on the 2019 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual General Meeting (“the Meeting”) held on May 22, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 108,820,921, representing 60.39% of Northland’s outstanding voting shares.

Seven nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors were elected by a show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent James C. Temerty, C.M. 60,794,840 55.93% 47,902,339 44.07% Linda L. Bertoldi 58,475,917 53.80% 50,221,262 46.20% Dr. Marie Bountrogianni 103,730,038 95.43% 4,967,141 4.57% John W. Brace 62,076,758 57.11% 46,620,421 42.89% Keith Halbert 107,715,000 99.10% 982,179 0.90% Barry Gilmour 108,375,495 99.70% 321,684 0.30% Russell Goodman 105,682,343 97.23% 3,014,836 2.77%

Prior to the commencement of the Meeting, Mr. Michael Lord withdrew his nomination for election as a Director. The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at seven and the election proceeded on that basis.

The Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their remuneration, until the next annual meeting was approved by a show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 104,668,531 96.18% 4,152,390 3.82%

Northland’s approach to executive compensation was accepted by a show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 100,630,528 92.58% 8,065,951 7.42%

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland Power is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates sustainable infrastructure assets that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing stable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 399 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the North Sea and the La Lucha solar project in Mexico, in addition to its 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan.

Northland’s common shares, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Mr. Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

www.northlandpower.com

