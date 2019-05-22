Manhattan Associates Announces 2018 Partner Performance Club Winners

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has named Connors Group, Deloitte, Logistica de México and Zebra Technologies to the Manhattan 2018 Partner Performance Club in recognition of their significant contributions to customer engagements last year. The announcement was made at Momentum 2019, Manhattan Associates’ annual customer event, held May 20-23 in Phoenix.



“Manhattan is proud to partner with many of the world’s leading companies to provide our joint customers with the industry’s most powerful omnichannel, inventory and supply chain solutions,” said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan Associates. “This year’s Partner Performance Club winners have made exceptional contributions that deliver strategic value and a lasting business impact.”



Hardware Partner of the Year is presented to the company that delivers the most comprehensive hardware solutions to joint customers. 2018 Winner: Zebra Technologies

Consulting Partner of the Year is presented to the company that has the most successful collaboration with joint customers. 2018 Winner: Deloitte

LATAM Partner of the Year is presented to the company that has the most successful collaboration with joint customers in Latin America. 2018 Winner: Logística de México

Innovative Partner of the Year is presented to the company that provides the most innovative offering and significant returns to joint customers. 2018 Winner: Connors Group

The Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) program is an ecosystem of third-party integrators/consultants, complementary software providers and hardware providers, whose combined expertise and products ensure delivery of world-class supply chain solutions to joint customers. Each year, Manhattan awards select MVPs to the Manhattan Partner Performance Club for their effectiveness in omnichannel, inventory and supply chain.

