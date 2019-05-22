Giga-tronics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results and a Conference Call on May 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will release results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 on Thursday May 30, 2019 after the close of trading on the OTCQB Market.

Also on May 30, 2019, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2470 or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 5551934#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time. You may also listen to the call via the Giga-tronics website at www.gigatronics.com.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management views as of May 30, 2019 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter jet aircrafts.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

Contact: Traci Mitchell

Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

(925) 328-4650 / tmitchell@gigatronics.com

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated

﻿



