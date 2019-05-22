Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2019 Louisiana Energy Conference

HOUSTON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2019 Louisiana Energy Conference on Wednesday, May 29th at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans, LA.



Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mariani, will be participating in a panel discussion regarding the topic of “U.S. Onshore E&P: Eagle Ford, STACK, and Other Attractive Plays and Recent E&P M&A Activity” on Wednesday, May 29th at 3:35 PM CT. In addition, Mr. Mariani and Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting investor meetings prior to the panel discussion.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s operations are focused in the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Martyn Willsher – Chief Financial Officer

(713) 588-8346

martyn.willsher@amplifyenergy.com

Eric Chang – Director, Strategic Planning

(713) 588-8349

eric.chang@amplifyenergy.com

