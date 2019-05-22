High Arctic Declares Monthly Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a monthly dividend payment of $0.0165 per share to holders of common shares. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2019 to holders of High Arctic common shares of record at the close of business on May 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is May 30, 2019. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian Income Tax purposes.



About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HWO”. The Corporation’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The Canadian and US operations provide well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada and the United States.

For more information, please contact:

J. Cameron Bailey

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 587-318-3826

Email: cam.bailey@haes.ca Jim Hodgson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 587-318-2218

Email: jim.hodgson@haes.ca



/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.