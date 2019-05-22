Plating on Plastics Market Size Worth US$ 1 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, recently published report “Plating on Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plating on Plastics Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 7.1 % over the forecast time frame 2019-2026 and reach the market value around USD 1 billion by 2026.



/EIN News/ -- Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1390

Increasing the utilization of plastics plating in different end-user industries like Bedding & Furniture, and Construction, worldwide, drives the global plating of plastics market. The low weight and corrosion-free nature of plastic components is popular in several industries. You can shape it in any form. The plate provides the plastic surface with a high quality metal finish. Plating on plastics increases hardening, heat resistance, electricity supply and plastic surfaces thickness. In car, electrical & electronic (E&E) and in construction and construction industries, plated plastic components are used. The demand for plastic plating is driven by easy gravure, low cost, fast adhesion and the wide application of ABS plastics. The global automobile industry is expected to grow in the coming years to boost the global plastics market. Chrome plating is dangerous for the environment and human health. The most popular form of chromium is carcinogenic hexavalent chromium. Consequently, several governments and regulatory bodies, including the EU, regulate chrome use in different industries. The provisions and legislation are expected to impede plastics marketing globally during the forecast period.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/plating-on-plastics-market

Nickel Is Likely To Be Swiftly Expanding Plating Type Segment

Nickel is expected to be the rapidly expanding plating type segment of the global plating on plastics market in the next few years. Certain common nickel plating include bright nickel plating, semi bright nickel plating, satin nickel plating, and microporous nickel plating. Demand for plating on plastics with ABS/PC as a base material is expected to rise, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period, owing to its excellent heat resistance. Automotive is the leading application segment of the global plating on plastics market. In order to meet the emission limits set by different pollution regulatory bodies, plated plastic products are emerging as a primary choice of automotive manufacturers. Demand for chrome plating on ABS and ABS/PC materials is expected to rise in the automotive industry, for the aesthetic purpose, in the near future. Plated plastic products are a major choice of automakers to meet the emission limits set by different pollution regulatory bodies. The demand in the automotive industry for chrome plating on ABS and ABS / PC materials is expected to increase in the near future for esthetic purposes.

Browse All official Market Research Reports Press Releases@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

Explore Our Market Blog@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/blogs

Regional Stance

In 2018, Europe was the leading value share in the global plastics plating market. During the forecast period, the presence of leading plant manufacturers in the region will boost Europe's plastics market. During the forecast period, the car market segment in the region is expected to record the maximum CAGR. The United Kingdom and Germany It is projected that during the forecast period it will be attractive markets for plastics in Europe. In terms of volume during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fast-expanding market for plastic plating. A major share in the world plastics market was accounted for in 2018 in the automotive sector. The automotive industry in the region is driven by favorable government regulations. The platforms on the plastic market in Asia Pacific are expected to be driven during the forecast period. As regards revenue and volume, China held a major market share in the region in 2018. Japan was thereafter. The plastics market will grow significantly in India during the forecast period, owing to population growth and the demand for construction and construction work in India.

Key Players & Strategies

The players operating on the global plastic plating market are very competitive. The market is slightly divided. It is dominated by big players. A significant share of the global market is played by key players. Prominent players in the report are Sharretts Plating Company, Inc. Galva Decoparts Pvt., Atotech, Cybershield Inc., Cybershield Inc., Grauer and Weil, and more. The worldwide plating market for plastics was segmented accordingly.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/1390

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1390

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Browse More Press Releases: http://www.amecoresearch.com/press-releases



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.