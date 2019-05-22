There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,491 in the last 365 days.

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Bank of America 2019 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 5, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time

RBC Capital Markets Future of Mobility Conference
Thursday, June 6, at 11:10 a.m. Pacific time

Nasdaq’s 40th London Investor Conference
Thursday, June 13, at 1 p.m. British Summer time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcasts of NVIDIA’s presentations at these events, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:  
Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com ﻿rsherbin@nvidia.com

