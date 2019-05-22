Acacia Communications to Present at Upcoming Conferences

MAYNARD, Mass., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that Acacia’s management team will present at the following investment conferences in June:



/EIN News/ -- WHO: Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John F. Gavin, Chief Financial Officer

WHAT: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference in San Francisco

WHAT: Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston

WHEN: Monday, June 10th at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time WHO: John F. Gavin, Chief Financial Officer, and Francis J. Murphy, Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer

WHAT: Nasdaq Investor Conference in London

WHEN: Thursday, June 13th at 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

The presentations will be available live via audio webcast, as well as archived replay, at the Acacia Communications’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.acacia-inc.com .

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the "siliconization of optical interconnect," Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. www.acacia-inc.com.

