Mahiza Moore Promoted to SEO Director at Exults Internet Marketing Agency

Exults- an Internet Marketing Agency in Fort Lauderdale- announced today the promotion of Mahiza Moore to Search Engine Optimization Director.

Mahiza has been a valued member of our team for years. Her role has evolved over time and she has met each new task with dedication and hard work.” — Zach Hoffman, President & CEO of Exults

In her previous role as Content Specialist, Moore was responsible for restructuring the way the agency managed content and social media strategy. She has been essential in developing new tactics for improving time on site with valuable, long-form content optimized with best practice SEO, generating engagement on social platforms, and garnering media coverage for clients.

Moore leads her team with enthusiasm, a passion for knowledge, and incredible work ethic. With a solutions-focused approach, she painstakingly analyzes the details that most miss, making her an essential asset to the Exults team and clients.

Zach Hoffman, President & CEO of Exults quoted, “Mahiza has been a valued member of our team for years. Her role has evolved over time and she has met each new task with dedication and hard work. She is quick on her feet and adapts well to change, which is critical when an algorithm shift or update can be rolled out at any moment- completely revising the way we handle SEO. The nature of the medium is to constantly evolve- a perfect fit for her skill set.”

In her new role, Moore will head Search Engine Optimization initiatives and Digital Public Relations strategies at Exults including outlining best practices based on current ranking signals, continuing her education through thought leadership, and creating multifaceted marketing campaigns aimed at capturing high value, long tail queries.

More about Exults Internet Marketing Agency:

Exults is a full-service internet marketing company that is results driven for its clients and offers a complete range of internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals. Exults premier services include Website Design, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, Video Optimization, Image Enhancement and Digital PR. For more information, please visit the Exults website at https://www.exults.com/ or call us at 954-763-1130.





