Soundvest Funds Announce Distributions

OTTAWA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soundvest Funds today announced distributions for the following funds:







Fund



Ticker (TSX) Distribution (per unit) Record Date Payable Date



Soundvest Split Trust

(quarterly distribution on Capital Units) BSD.UN $nil See Below See Below



Soundvest Split Trust

(quarterly preferred interest payment) BSD.PR.A $0.15 May 31, 2019 June 17, 2019

The quarterly distribution on the Capital Units of the Soundvest Split Trust (the “Trust”) continues to be suspended for the current quarter. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust, the Trust is not permitted to make or cause to be made any cash distributions on the Capital Units if, immediately after giving effect to the proposed distribution, the Combined Value determined as of the date such distribution is declared would be less than 1.4 times the Repayment Price determined as of the same date (the ”Coverage Ratio”). The Trust will continue to monitor its net asset value to determine if and when it will be able to make future distributions on its Capital Units. This announcement does not affect the quarterly distributions payable on the Preferred Securities of the Soundvest Split Trust.

The manager and investment advisor and portfolio manager for the Funds is Soundvest Capital Management Ltd. (the “Manager”), an established investment advisor, providing investment management services to trusts, foundations, corporations and high net worth individuals.

For further information please visit our website at www.soundvestcapital.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: 613-236-4397



Email: inquiries@soundvestcapital.com

