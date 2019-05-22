Evine Live Inc. Announces Date Change for Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call to May 29, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ: EVLV), a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company (evine.com), announced today that the company has changed the reporting date of its fiscal 2019 first quarter results. The company will now announce results one week earlier on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, before the market opens at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET and will host a conference call later that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results.



Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. There will be a simultaneous audio webcast available at the following link:

/EIN News/ -- https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2006411/24ECA966E619EEFA9F7F8F0A220484C0

A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for a limited time.

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

Please visit www.evine.com/ir for more investor information.

CONTACTS

Media:

Jordan Titus

press@evine.com

(952) 943-6580

Investors:

Michael Porter

mporter@evine.com

(952) 943-6517



