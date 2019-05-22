Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading education loan management and business processing services company, today announced that its board of directors approved a 2019 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.



/EIN News/ -- The second quarter 2019 dividend will be paid on June 21, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2019.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at navient.com .

