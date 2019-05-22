FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

BIRMINGHAM, AL, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUSB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce that, at its meeting on May 22nd, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to our shareholders,” stated James F. House, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We have paid a quarterly cash dividend for twenty consecutive quarters, and we remain committed to maintaining our strong capital base,” concluded Mr. House.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the “Bank”). In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company (“ALC”), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws.









Contact: Thomas S. Elley (205) 582-1200



