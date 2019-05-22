IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – April 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Mutual fund assets totalled $1.56 trillion at the end of April 2019. Assets increased by $31.4 billion or 2.0% compared to March 2019. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $1.0 billion in April 2019.

ETF assets totalled $178.7 billion at the end of April 2019. Assets increased by $5.9 billion or 3.4% compared to March 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.4 billion in April 2019.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2019 Mar. 2019 Apr. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced (922 ) (273 ) (104 ) (1,242 ) 8,293 Equity (2,144 ) (887 ) 260 (2,394 ) 4,062 Bond 1,468 1,816 (12 ) 6,382 1,356 Specialty 673 779 226 2,251 954 Total Long-term Funds (925 ) 1,434 370 4,997 14,665 Total Money Market Funds (80 ) 363 88 (132 ) 282 Total (1,005 ) 1,797 459 4,865 14,947

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2019 Mar. 2019 Apr. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 799.6 786.5 767.5 737.1 Equity 522.9 508.0 490.5 460.0 Bond 193.5 191.3 187.4 180.2 Specialty 21.4 20.1 15.1 18.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,537.4 1,505.9 1,460.6 1,395.6 Total Money Market Funds 27.5 27.6 24.7 27.5 Total 1,564.9 1,533.5 1,485.3 1,423.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2019 Mar. 2019 Apr. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 193 233 74 735 327 Equity 782 223 842 1,857 6,728 Bond 1,381 1,301 64 3,547 1,336 Specialty (31 ) (41 ) 20 79 (158 ) Total Long-term Funds 2,325 1,716 1,001 6,220 8,233 Total Money Market Funds 77 69 3 178 164 Total 2,402 1,785 1,004 6,398 8,398

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2019 Mar. 2019 Apr. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 3.6 3.4 1.9 2.6 Equity 113.4 109.3 99.3 97.6 Bond 57.1 55.6 49.1 52.2 Specialty 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.3 Total Long-term Funds 176.6 170.8 152.7 154.7 Total Money Market Funds 2.1 2.0 0.9 1.9 Total 178.7 172.8 153.6 156.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

