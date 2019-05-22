Ticketing Leader AudienceView Acquires Vendini

Combination Strengthens Industry-Leading Portfolio of Live Events Software & Solutions

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AudienceView , a world leader in e-commerce software for events and entertainment organizations, has acquired Vendini , a leading all-in-one ticketing and box office management company. Together, the companies are currently processing $3 billion in annual ticketing and fundraising transactions and serve over 8,000 venues globally with approximately 100 million tickets sold each year.



/EIN News/ -- Combining the product portfolios of AudienceView and Vendini into a single company enables it to expand offerings in key markets through a powerful range of software, services, and audience development solutions. The leaders of both businesses recognized and are excited about the impact that joining forces will have on the live events industry.

“With AudienceView, OvationTix , TheaterMania and WhatsOnStage , we have been able to help live events organizations successfully achieve their individual missions and business goals by increasing revenue, enabling efficiencies, engaging audiences and attracting new attendees for our customers,” said Mark Fowlie, CEO of AudienceView. “Vendini has successfully built a similarly unique value proposition. Our ability to bring these innovative solutions together will provide a significant boost in value through incremental offerings for providers of all types of live entertainment.”

Together, the company will continue to grow by adding large-scale customers to its enterprise platform while supporting the rest of the market with easy-to-use software offerings that combine ticketing, fundraising, customer relationship management (CRM), marketing and event logistics. The consumer brands that drive millions of monthly visitors -- TheaterMania, WhatsOnStage, LaughStub , ElectroStub and TuneStub -- will act as event discovery and distribution tools to help increase ticket sales.

“I’m thrilled this combination will allow us to continue to grow in our key markets, provide additional strategic support to existing clients and ensure their success over the long term,” said Mark Tacchi, founder and CEO of Vendini. “The opportunity was too unique and powerful to pass up.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AQ Technology Partners and Perkins Coie LLP served as transaction advisers to AudienceView. Canaccord Genuity and Hanson Bridgett LLP served as transaction advisers to Vendini.

About AudienceView

AudienceView is a leading provider of solutions that empower the business of live entertainment through innovative technology, popular media brands and a comprehensive partner ecosystem. Our SaaS software brand OvationTix and the AudienceView platform are powerful tools to drive attendee engagement, grow revenue and enable operational efficiencies that support more than 2,000 of the world’s most renowned live event venues, teams and organizations across 15 countries. Our media brands, TheaterMania and WhatsOnStage, connect millions of theater patrons with live events each month, helping to fuel attendance at performing arts venues across the US and UK. Learn more at www.audienceview.com .

About Vendini

At Vendini, our mission is to make the business of live events simple with a complete event management platform that protects the customer’s brand. We designed our all-in-one system to help venues and promoters easily market to fans, manage logistics and ultimately sell more tickets for the highest possible revenue. Learn more at www.vendini.com .

