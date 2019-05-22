NTNX DEADLINE ALERT: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. – NTNX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) from March 2, 2018 through February 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nutanix investors under the federal securities laws. The firm reminds investors of the May 28, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case.



To join the Nutanix class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/nutanix-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. or toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nutanix had reallocated lead generation spending to other priorities, which represented a significant strategy shift from how the Company had historically conducted its sales efforts; (2) Nutanix’s decision to reallocate lead generation spending had caused a large disruption in the Company’s sales execution, thereby negatively impacting Nutanix’s sales pipeline and slowing the Company’s sales growth; (3) Nutanix had fallen behind in its sales hiring goals, which was further impairing the Company’s efforts to grow its sales pipeline development; (4) the improvement in the Company’s gross margins was not the result of the changes being made to the Company’s business model, including the shift from hardware to software and the change from licensing to subscription platforms, but rather was the result of the Company’s decision to reallocate lead generation spending; and (5) as a result, Nutanix’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/nutanix-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

