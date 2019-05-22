Remsleep Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Remsleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) and its principals are pleased to offer an update on progress at the company.



Company officers said: "We have made steady progress since our last update. The Delta Wave injection molds are 90 percent complete. We are waiting on one small mold to be completed that is being molded by a second molder We anticipate a delay, but not a long one."

"After final engineering and sample approval we will place a substantial order with our supplier to satisfy initial demand from customers and patients. In the interim we are cultivating our sales, marketing and financing activities."

Principals Tom Wood and Russell Bird are committed to Remsleep achieving its goal. Both men have over 50 years’ experience in the Sleep Disorders market. Their experience includes design, patenting, manufacturing and sales and marketing. Wood and Bird are convinced that the Delta Wave will represent a seismic shift in the sleep and COPD marketplace, which represents a large global potential.

