APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

PARIS, France, May 22, 2019: EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) reports effective May 22, 2019, the board of directors was re-elected at the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 22, 2019. Mr. David Watkins was reappointed as Chairman of the board of directors of EURO by the board of directors.

On May 22, 2019, Mrs. Line Lacroix resigned as Directeur-Général Délégué of EURO. Mrs. Sophie Hallé, Senior Manager, Finance and Administration at IAMGOLD, was appointed as the new Directeur-Général Délégué of EURO.

As well, EURO reports that the annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 22, 2019 has determined that a dividend in the amount of €0.20 per ordinary share will be paid to the Company’s shareholders. The ex-dividend date will be June 11, 2019, the dividend record date will be June 12, 2019, and the dividend payment date will be on June 13, 2019.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Columbus Gold Corp. and Nord Gold SE.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 22, 2019, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. Per the regulation (Article L.233-7 of the French Commercial Code), IAMGOLD France declared it had exceeded, on September 23, 2018, the threshold of 90% of the voting rights of EURO. As at May 22, 2019, IAMGOLD France held 56,058,191 shares representing 112,116,382 voting rights or 94.25% of the voting rights of EURO. This threshold crossing results from a double voting rights allocation.

