Cortera Selected as 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Herring announced Cortera®, the fastest growing commercial credit network, as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner. The award recognizes the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies.



/EIN News/ -- Winners were chosen from thousands of entrants spanning verticals from FinTech and Marketing to Security, IoT, and many more. Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders, and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. The Red Herring Top 100 North America awards have become not only a springboard for some of tech’s biggest names but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry’s sharpest edge.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype and identify firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

Cortera is pleased to be recognized as a Red Herring Top 100 for their innovation in business information and technology. The spirit of the award aligns perfectly with team’s mission to change the world of commercial credit with smarter business intelligence. A focus that is empowering companies with unique insights into how to predict financial outcomes before, during and after extending credit.

About Cortera

With over 25 years in financial services, the Cortera team understands the vitality of credit to economic growth. By incorporating behavioral data and industry segmentation into commercial analytics, Cortera delivers smarter business intelligence. Customers are uniquely able to predict opportunity and risk from point of credit origination through payment in minutes. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Cortera is the fastest growing commercial credit network. For more information visit www.cortera.com.

Press & Media Contact:

Kerri Byron

Marketing Manager

(561) 226-9044

kbyron@cortera.com



