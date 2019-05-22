2019 Best of Interop Winners Announced: Expanse, Datadog, Intentionet, 128 Technology & More

Recipients chosen for their work in critical fields spanning: Cloud, DevOps, Infrastructure & Security

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop, the IT industry’s most trusted independent conference, today announced winners of its 2019 Best of Interop Awards. The awards recognize companies that have made significant technological advancements with their innovative products. Winners were announced during a ceremony at Interop 2019, taking place this week, May 20-23, at The Mirage in Las Vegas, NV.



"A huge congratulations to this year’s award winners as well as all those who submitted,” said Meghan Reilly, General Manager, Interop. "These awards are a staple for Interop and continue to honor companies who push the envelope to better not only their organizations, but the industry as whole. Thank you all for your dedication and hard work in an everchanging and growing space."

2019 Best of Interop Awards Winners:

Cloud

Edge Expander Cloud Module, Expanse

DevOps

Datadog Synthetics, Datadog

Infrastructure

Batfish Enterprise, Intentionet

Security

Edge Expander Cloud Module, Expanse

Emerging Vendor

128 Technology

Honorable Mention

IBM Multicloud Manager, IBM

ThousandEyes Multi-Cloud Network Intelligence, ThousandEyes

The Best of Interop Awards were judged by an expert panel consisting of IT practitioners, analysts and journalists. Each category was assigned dedicated judges who evaluated the entries according to market impact, distinctiveness, and ability to address customer needs. Entries were rated numerically and tabulated by category to produce final results.

About Interop

Interop is the industry's most trusted independent conference compiled by a community that evangelizes, supports, and unites enterprise IT professionals and fosters the next generation of technologists. The event continues the 30+ years it has dedicated to offering its community both strategic and actionable advice in critical areas, providing them with the breadth and depth necessary to uncover solutions that best meet their needs. Employed by a Conference model committed to unbiased content, Interop focuses on a core set of technology and leadership competencies needed to run a modern IT department. For more information, visit www.interop.com . Interop is organized by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

