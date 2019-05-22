The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General and Special Meeting and First Quarter Results Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) (the “Meeting”) in the Muriel Richardson Auditorium at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Boulevard, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Shareholders of North West are invited to attend the Meeting, where there will be an opportunity to ask questions and meet management and North West’s Directors.



North West will also host a webcast of the Meeting. Shareholders viewing the webcast will not be permitted to vote through the webcast, but will be permitted to ask questions of management. To access the Meeting, log onto http://www.gowebcasting.com/events/the-north-west-company-inc/2019/06/12/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-webcast/play. The webcast will be archived and available at www.northwest.ca .

North West is also hosting a conference call for its first quarter results on June 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 647-794-1828 or 888-632-5004 with a pass code of 456490. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a pass code of 5667406 on or before July 12, 2019.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 245 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$1.8 billion.

For further information, please contact: Amanda E. Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1756, email asutton@northwest.ca.

Visit: www.northwest.ca

