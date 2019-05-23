Powerfully Moving Healing Field® Flag Display Honors Brave 1st Responders at West Valley Centennial Park

www.healingfield.org

420 U.S. flags providing the perfect back-drop for the Traveling Tunnel to Towers exhibit honoring the New York City Firefighters & First Responders

If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.” — Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the tradition of its eighteen-year legacy of remembering and honoring the victims of 9.11 the Utah Healing Field®, provided by the Colonial Flag Foundation proudly posts 420 United States flags providing the perfect back-drop for the Traveling Tunnel to Towers exhibit honoring the New York City Firefighters and First Responders parked on display at West Valley Centennial Park. Both foundations trace their origin to honoring the innocent victims of terrorism and heroes who died working to save them, September 11, 2001.

Posted in solemn uniform rows and columns at the West Valley City Healing Field® display stands one flag for one heroic life lost running into burning buildings to rescue World Trade Center workers and visitors. Each flag has a name and tells a story of unconditional valor, that each will always be remembered and that their sacrifice not be in vain.

This is the essence of meaning for the Utah Healing Field® flag display which will post more than 3,000 flags on the Sandy City Promenade this coming September.

The impact and meaning of the Utah Healing Field® has grown and spread from coast to coast and beyond. Developed as the Programs of the Colonial Flag Foundation, Healing Field® and Field of Honor® flag displays are now posted in hundreds of communities all through out the year for various causes while honoring other heroes in uniform that are in service to protect us all.

This Memorial Day weekend in 28 cities across America nearly 18,000 United States flags will fly on one of 28 other Healing Field® and Field of Honor® flag displays honoring fallen military service men and women. Each flag carries a name and a story provided by a family member or loved one. All united on a grassy field with fellow comrades, awaiting visitors that wish to walk among them and find a place of honor, remembrance and gratitude.

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to honor and remember all those that wear a uniform in service and sacrifice for us all.

Visit the Healing Field® flag display along with the Tunnel to Towers exhibit at the West Valley City Centennial Park.

Located at= 5415 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120

From May 23rd thru May 29th, 2019

For more information about the Colonial Flag Foundation and it’s nation wide flag displays visit https://www.healingfield.org/

To learn how your organization can host an Healing Field or Field of Honor Flag Display visit https://www.healingfield.org/our-programs/#howitworks

One Flag One Life



