Wari enables customers to request its financial services on WhatsApp

More than 1-billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere. It is this very reason that has driven Wari (www.Wari.com) to integrate with the WhatsApp Business solution to enable customers – through strategic partnerships - to request its financial services around the world on WhatsApp.

On WhatsApp, Wari customers will be able to easily request access to frequently used services and request to initiate financial operations that include:

The introduction of MyWari (http://bit.ly/2YIpKE0) on WhatsApp provides customers the convenience to transact and communicate directly as well as easily carry out all their operations. This Wari service on WhatsApp is currently available in the following languages: (French, English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese) with Russian and Arabic coming soon. This will allow Wari to cater to a broader customer base with the aim of enhancing the user experience across different continents and languages.

In addition, Wari’s financial services availability on WhatsApp will enable millions of consumers to request to initiate financial transactions, regardless of where they may be located in the world.

"We have been working for several months to globalise our platform through strategic acquisitions and partnerships on all continents. We are always aiming to create a standard to interconnect people in all countries and to make financial inclusion a reality, thus building tomorrow’s world," says Kabirou Mbodje, Wari President and CEO.

The Wari WhatsApp business solution is appropriately aligned with Wari's ambitions to offer its customers innovative experiences through intuitive interfaces. Furthermore, it places Wari in a great position in the digital, social integration space on the international stage.

Mbodje says that plans to expand the digital offering have always been on the cards. “We are steadily and decisively pursuing our development of wide-ranging services and distribution channels,” he adds.

This offering on WhatsApp is allowing Wari to position itself as a pioneer in the digital world while pursuing its global development. “This new partnership with WhatsApp further confirms our strategic goal of ensuring our key services are accessible to the masses through a digital evolution,” concludes Mbodje.

About Wari: Launched in 2010, Wari (www.Wari.com) is a digital platform offering financial services with high social added value intended for the public, companies, institutions and merchants.

The Wari digital financial platform and its services, available to this day in more than 60 countries, via 500, 000 direct points of service and partners worldwide, including 45, 000 in Africa, offers a wide range of products and services: Wari accounts, payment of water and electricity bills, TV subscription, purchase of airtime, games & lotteries, sending and receiving money, Wari bank card, insurance to name a few and can handle all payment methods (cash, bank account, bank cards, wallets, vouchers…)

Wari's objective is to promote access to basic financial services for all, within an open, integrated and federating ecosystem, using simple services adapted to both needs and demand, strategic partnerships, a wide physical local network and a highly secured platform. Website: www.Wari.com. Leadership Wari: http://CEO.Wari.com



