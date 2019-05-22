Digital Asset Monetary Network Enters Strategic Alliance to Enhance Acceleration Model and Increase Portfolio Value

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that DigitalAMN has entered into a strategic alliance with First Bitcoin Capital, LLC (“FBC”) through its parent corporation, to help strengthen the PAI’s ‘Accelerate’ phase of DigitalAMN’s business model; specifically, in the area of crowdfunding cannabis, blockchain and cryptocurrency related startups.



DigitalAMN and FBC entered into a Services and Equity Exchange Agreement which increases DigitalAMN’s crypto portfolio assets with 1 Billion BIT tokens [a thinly traded digital currency listed on CoinMarketCap.com] and adds Dr. Greg Rubin, CEO of First Bitcoin Capital, LLC, to DigitalAMN’s team as a business consultant for cannabis, cryptocurrency and blockchain related endeavors. FBC’s network of investors, social capital, and business associations will be integrated into the ‘Accelerate’ phase of DigitalAMN’s business model which should expand DigitalAMN’s investor and userbase.

“We consider FBC to be a digital asset pioneer, with its CEO being well versed with both blockchain and cannabis related projects,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “Many of our candidates for the PAI program operate within these industries, making this engagement particularly valuable to our ‘Accelerate’ phase of the PAI model; which includes referring client-companies to the cannabis and blockchain focused equity crowdfunding portals – Fundanna and CryptoLaunch [respectively].”

Management believes the blockchain and crypto markets to still be in their infancy. As Ana Berman pointed out in her CoinTelegraph piece, Tom Lee, the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, noted that “by the end of 2019, we expect [crypto] prices to be staging a visible recovery.” Similarly, Nick Kovacovich in a Forbes article, suggests that cannabis too is a ‘budding’ sector, highlighting various trends like federal legalization efforts by Rep. Earl Blumenauer’s (D-OR). With cannabis and blockchain being at the forefront of hot investment topics today, management believes FBC could lend its expertise and offer its vast network the ability to participate in DigitalAMN’s platform and portfolio of fast-growth, high-valued startups, when they are affordable and accessible to all investors.

“We generally strive to be ‘first’ when pursuing any venture,” stated Dr. Greg Rubin, CEO of First Bitcoin Capital, LLC. “Considering DigitalAMN’s relationship with the Reg CF portal owner and operator, TruCrowd, Inc., I am excited to be part of the team assisting with the development of the ‘first’ cannabis and blockchain/crypto focused equity crowdfunding portals. I believe we are well positioned to add value to DigitalAMN and its ‘Accelerate’ phase – helping to both cultivate TruCrowd’s investor base and refer viable investment opportunities to its funding portals, while strengthening DATI’s digital asset portfolio.”

Watson concluded, “The ‘Accelerate’ phase of our model is a crucial element in the PAI. Here, we introduce well curated companies to the market. It is equally important, however, that a robust savvy audience is ‘at the ready’, to participate in the high-value, fast-growth companies we bring to market. FBC can help build this audience – specifically in the cannabis and blockchain space, while adding value by advising on various joint ventures and other business deals, which could be invaluable to our growth.”



ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

