Vecna Technologies to Present Next Generation Patient Self Registration and Check-in Solutions at 2019 Medical Users Software Exchange (MUSE) Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vecna Technologies , a leading provider of healthcare information technologies focused on patient solutions and infection surveillance, announced today they will be presenting MUSE Product Showcase: Next Generation Patient Self Registration and Check-In at the 2019 International MUSE Conference held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Centre in Nashville, TN from May 28-May 31. Vecna will also be exhibiting at booth #622.



/EIN News/ -- The Medical Users Software Exchange (MUSE) is a community of MEDITECH users and related professionals who interact to learn and share their knowledge and experience.

“With the rapid consumerization of the healthcare industry consumers are looking to their providers for flexibility and convenience in where and when they prepare for appointments,” stated Deborah Theobald, CEO Vecna Technologies. “Vecna’s Patient Solutions seamlessly integrate with the MEDITECH EHR to help improve patient experience and workflow by automating and streamlining the check-in process from appointment made to care received. Our commitment to patient experience and operational efficiency makes us the trusted choice of healthcare professionals.”

“We are excited to be showcasing our patient self check-in solutions at the upcoming MUSE conference,” added Doug Fallon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Vecna Technologies. “On average our system reduces the patient check in process from ten minutes to two minutes. We have helped improve the patient experience of over 150,000,000 check ins and this number is growing every day. Patients can conveniently complete forms, check insurance eligibility, receive estimates and make payments all in one place – whether it is through our online pre-registration portal – or express onsite check in kiosks or tablets.”

Join Vecna’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Doug Fallon Thursday May 30 at 2:45 pm for MUSE Product Demo Showcase: Next Generation Patient Self Registration and Check in.

Vecna’s Patient Solutions include Online Pre-Registration, Express Onsite Check-In, Digital Clipboard and Patient Flow Management. Learn more at healthcare.vecna.com

About Vecna

Vecna provides innovative healthcare technology to acute and ambulatory health systems delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline the critical time from scheduling an appointment to receiving care. Vecna’s platform gives patients and providers the tools to streamline check-in while reducing costs and improving revenue cycle management. Vecna’s ability to deliver automation through integration into existing patient portals allows healthcare systems to modernize and standardize check-in activities for staff and patients ensuring a consistent and efficient experience.

