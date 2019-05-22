The Power of Ultra Rare Doug's Varin™ Cannabis Formulation Now Available at Dispensaries Statewide in California

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis users who are seeking to unleash the power of THCV got some good news today as California Cannabinoids, Inc., the maker of Doug’s Varin™ announced its ultra-rare THCV formulation vape pens are now available at more locations throughout California, specifically in select dispensaries in Berkeley, Marin County, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, and Sebastopol.

Doug’s Varin contains the highest concentrations of THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) available in the marketplace. It is currently available in two THCV-rich vape pen product lines: Doug’s Varin ORIGINAL (1:1 THCV/THC) and Doug’s Varin™ RELIEF (1:1:1 THCV/THC/CBD). Both products contain 25% to 30% THCV cannabis oil, found naturally in a full spectrum extraction from rare high THCV cannabis flowers, and are reputed to offer long-awaited personal health benefits. The high THCV levels are enough to activate the compound’s surprising effects. THCV is known to help with focus, productivity, creativity, energy boost and exhilaration. Some people also experience appetite suppression after a short period of continued use.

“We are thrilled with the tremendous consumer response to Doug’s Varin in San Francisco, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa and are excited to expand its availability to Urbn Leaf in San Diego, Tree House in Santa Cruz and Hi Fidelity in Berkeley, as well as ONA Life Delivery in Marin,” said CEO David Lampach. “In addition to offering Doug’s Varin in these new markets, we will be introducing new product lines in the coming weeks that will provide even greater access for consumers who want to unleash the power of Doug’s Varin and its unique health benefits from the high-levels of THCV using alternative delivery methods.”

Consumers can purchase Doug’s Varin at the following dispensary locations:

Berkeley: BPG -- 2366 San Pablo Ave.

Marin County: ONA Life Delivery Service

San Diego: Urbn Leaf -- 1028 Buenos Ave. and 658 East San Ysidro Blvd.

San Francisco: Sparc -- 473 Haight St., 502 14th St., 1256 Mission St.

Santa Cruz: Treehouse -- 3651 Soquel Drive

Santa Rosa: Sparc -- 1061 N. Dutton Ave.

Sebastopol: Sparc -- 6771 Sebastopol Ave.

“Our customers understand the wide array of health benefits associated with high levels of THCV,” said Will Sen, founder of Urbn Leaf. “With Doug’s Varin they can experience first-hand the powerful results from these unique products and we are excited to begin offering them in our dispensaries.”

For more information about Doug’s Varin, retail locations, product offerings, supply contracts and licensing opportunities, please visit www.dougsvarin.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @DougsVarin.





About Doug’s Varin™ and California Cannabinoids, Inc.: Formed in 2017, California Cannabinoids, Inc. is a California corporation based in Oakland, with the mission of providing the cannabis industry and consumers access to rare cannabinoids. The company is the exclusive provider of Doug’s Varin™ which contains the highest concentrations of tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) currently available in the marketplace. CEO David Lampach is a long-time industry expert, grower and advocate for clean, safe cannabis. Prior to founding California Cannabinoids, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Steep Hill Labs and served a consultant to several states concerning the creation and implementation of various aspects of medical and recreational cannabis regulation.

