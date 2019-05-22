DNA and Gene Chip Market To Reach USD 11.25 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

High prevalence of Cancer, technical knowledge about gene expression, need for sustainable agricultural yields, increasing strategic developments such as collaborative studies, favorable research funding scenario are key factors contributing to high CAGR of DNA and Gene Chip Market during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 4.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Research and design and increasing investments

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent study by Reports and Data, the global DNA and Gene Chip market was estimated to hold a value of USD 11.25 Billion by the end of the forecast frame in 2026 growing at a rate of 11.6%. DNA and Gene Chip refers to a type of microarray device which hold a large number of DNA sequences (gene) attached to it so that gene expressions of large number of samples could be studied simultaneously which was not previously possible. The slides act as probes to detect gene expression. These biochips have a large number of applications in conventional as well as unconventional fields. The report studies the market for this biochip which includes the trends and upcoming technologies which will boost the market.

The market has been growing in a healthy pace mainly due to the awareness among the countries about the efficiency of these biochips along with improved computational speeds and methods for microarrays like fabrications. The microarray system is not complex and require machines and capital intensive techniques, confirming the reduction in computational errors. The need to catalog widespread information available into an organized form in a publically available database has also been an important growth driver. Although Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a superior technique compared to these biochips, it has not been able to completely make microarray systems obsolete due to its high cost and lack of an organized framework guiding it. Although, it can act as a threat in the near future. High cost and extensive technical knowledge required coupled with regulations in this field has slightly hampered the growth of this market.

The market for DNA and Gene Chips is on a positive quadrant because of the ability of the microarrays to analyze large number of DNA samples simultaneously which was not possible before. Now, the cost of using microarrays have come down considerably making its application possible in unconventional arenas.

Although in product segment, consumables comprise of a larger part of the market share it is found that the instruments segment is growing at a swift rate at a CAGR of 11.7%. This can be attributed to the cost reduction due to advanced technological progress and introduction of new instruments with high computational speed, improving efficiency of microarray procedures. For example, Applied Micro Arrays announced the introduction of advanced micro array scanners for its customers including laboratories and diagnostic centres.

After North America, Europe hold the second largest share in this market. This can be reasoned by the increasing technical knowledge, upward rise in investment and rise in prevalence of diseases like cancer.

Almost 20% of the market share belongs to hospitals and diagnostic centres. It is easier to detect and identify the nature of diseases like Cancer using this technology. There is no requirement for patients to undergo painful methods like biopsy to confirm presence of malignant cells in the body. The treatment is also easier this way. It is also used in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT).

Information collected from newer methods of DNA and Gene Chip technology like CGH and CHIP on chip has been utilized to enhance the processes of drug discovery. Hence there are increased chances for the development of personalized medicines.

A new area where DNA and Gene Chip is being used is for the toxicological research. The effect of toxins on a cell is analyzed by studying the changes of genetic profiles of cells which are exposed to such toxins.

The technology has been exploited severely by the scientific community as generations of data on genes were scattered and not available for public use. Hence a data base has been created by National Centre for Biotechnology Information called Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) which has fostered further research.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the DNA and Gene Chip market on the basis of type, product, application, end use and region

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oligonucleotide DNA (o-DNA)

Complementary DNA (c-DNA)

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumables

Instruments

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cancer Diagnostics

Gene Expression

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Agrigenomics

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



