Pico Wins “Best Low-Latency Data/Technology Provider” at 2019 Inside Market Data/Inside Reference Data Awards

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading infrastructure, connectivity, data and cloud technology services provider to the global capital markets, has been named “Best Low-Latency Data/Technology Provider” at the 2019 Inside Market Data/Inside Reference Data Awards.

Hosted by Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data, the 17th annual awards recognize industry excellence within market data, reference data and enterprise data management across 32 categories.

Pico has a client base of more than 275 market participants including global Tier1 banks, broker dealers, asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary and electronic trading firms. The company now connects to 30+ data centers covering 200+ exchanges and trading venues worldwide and plans to add 20 new globally dispersed data centers in the next 18 months to reach over 20 countries.

“We’re very proud of our team’s ability to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations for smart and cost-effective infrastructure and data solutions,” said Michael Verkuijl, Global Head of Sales. “This award is a recognition of our capital markets expertise, stellar customer service and our ability to help clients quickly and confidently enter new business lines and geographical markets.”

Pico’s unique “single-hop” solution enables clients to connect trading servers through a collapsed architecture. This is done via a single co-located Pico switch receiving ultra-low latency market data from major exchanges and sending orders at fractional cost along with the lowest possible latency. Clients are able to efficiently meet their market data and connectivity needs while removing the burden of procuring equipment or infrastructure to gain a potential competitive edge.

Established in 2009, Pico leverages its expertise in trading, market structure and regulation to design and support the most technologically advanced yet cost-efficient solutions for its clients. The IMD award comes as Pico celebrates its 10th anniversary and rapid global expansion, including a recent push into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, further extending Pico’s global presence and coverage throughout the trading lifecycle with “follow-the-sun” support across asset classes, regions and time zones.

“Judging this category was tough this year, with so many worthy initiatives submitted by all the entrants,” says Max Bowie, Managing Editor of WatersTechnology. “But many of these focused on specific niche areas that only address one component of the low-latency value chain. What stood out about Pico is the company serves those niches while also offering a broader and more complete low-latency proposition overall.”

Winners of the 2019 Inside Market Data/Inside Reference Data Awards were announced on May 21 during a ceremony in New York. The award follows Pico being named A-Team Group’s Intelligent Trading Technology awards winner in the “Best Managed Services in Trading” category two years in a row.

About Pico

Pico is a leading infrastructure, connectivity, data and cloud technology services provider to the global capital markets. Pico’s trading expertise, global reach and passion for delivering bespoke state-of-the-art solutions help its clients maintain a competitive advantage and enter new lines of business and geographies faster and more cost-effectively than is possible using in-house or other third-party alternatives. For more, visit www.picotrading.com.

Monica VanHorn Forefront Communications 212-320-8983, ext.708 mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com

